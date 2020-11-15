ASHLAND CITY, TN (WSMV) - Cheatham County Sheriff deputies and other law enforcement agencies are searching for a 9-year-old boy who ran away from his home after a fight with his parents.
Authorities said the boy ran into the woods after the fight at a home on Valley View Road near Wanda Lane.
Multiple agencies are assisting the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office in looking for the boy.
BREAKING: There’s a missing 9-year-old in Cheatham Co. Officials say he got into a fight with his parents and ran into the woods. K9s and Helicopter now being used to find him.— Carley Gordon (@WSMVCarley) November 15, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.