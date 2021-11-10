ASHLAND CITY, TN (WSMV) - The Cheatham County Schools District is in need of 15 bus drivers. The school system offers a yearly bonus of up to $1,000 for drivers who come to work every day.
Some parents hope more drivers are hired soon.
“They actually just go a new bus driver for our route, but the past several months they’ve had to ride different buses,” Elizabeth Keel said.
Keel has three children in Cheatham County Schools this school year and the last school year has been rough when it comes to her kids’ school bus schedule.
“They either get on super early or super late and then they get off super late,” Keel said. “They don’t get home until 4-4:30 some days.”
There are 65 bus routes for Cheatham County Schools, but the district said it currently has only 50 drivers.
“Of those 50 drivers, 23 of them also have a dual role in the district and those job positions include everything from being a teacher, teacher assistant, nurse, bookkeeper and attendance clerk,” Cheatham County Schools spokesman Tim Adkins said. “We’ve had several bus drivers to retire in recent years and we’ve had other drivers move away. We’ve had other drives move to surrounding districts for higher pay or some who have just left, and they have sought employment in a different job field.”
Starting out, part-time bus drivers in Cheatham County make $11,430 while full-time drives make $16,990. Training takes a couple of months.
“We provide the training here and they must have a CDL license,” Adkins said.
Some parents are wanting to see school bus drivers fully staffed so there’s enough drivers for all 65 bus routes.
“To where the kids don’t have to do this and sit and wait for a bus for an hour and worry about if they are even going to school or not,” Keel said.
Cheatham County isn’t the only Middle Tennessee school district experiencing a bus driver shortage. Metro Schools needs to hire about 70 bus drivers. Wilson County and Sumner County schools also have several bus driver positions open.
