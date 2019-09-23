ASHLAND CITY, TN (WSMV) - A Cheatham County man is facing charges after an 11-year-old was reportedly shot in the arm with a pellet gun.
According to Cheatham County Sheriff's Office, Bobby Joe Peacher was charged with two counts of aggravated assault in the incident.
The Sheriff's Office reports that Peacher was tired of kids riding their ATVs up and down Hickory Drive which prompted the alleged shooting.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
