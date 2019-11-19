Cheatham County deputy killed in line of duty laid to rest Tuesday
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Cheatham County Deputy Stephen Reece was remembered on Tuesday as a family man with a passion for animals in need.
Law enforcement officers came from all over to pay their respect to Reece at a service at Cornerstone Church in Madison.
Reece was with Cheatham County Sheriff's Office for seven months, after spending 18 years with the Metro Nashville Police Department.
It’s always moving to see law enforcement come from far away to support each other and grieve the loss of someone they consider a brother, whether they have ever met him or not.
“When we lose one of our brothers or sisters in blue, we all feel that loss,” said Williamson County Sheriff Sgt. Becky Coyle.
“When they suffer, we suffer. That’s something unique to policing, I think. It is a brotherhood,” said Officer Michael Toombs, who traveled from Oxford, AL.
Men and women in blue came in droves to celebrate Reece’s life.
“We who signed up for this didn’t do it just because we needed a job. We did this because we had this calling,” said Cheatham County Mike Breedlove.
A calling that brings his brothers and sisters from near and far, whether they knew him or not to carry out their commitment to one another.
“It’s not a burden, it’s an honor. It’s an absolute honor,” said Coyle.
“We’re grateful to do so,” said Officer Green, also from the Oxford, AL, Police Department. “We’d hope that brothers and sisters would be able to do the same for us and our families. It just shows how fragile life can be.”
“We’re a family. That’s what families do, show up for each other,” added Coyle.
Reece was killed in a crash on the Montgomery-Cheatham County line around 2:30 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Highway 41A and Oak Plains Road. Reece was crossing Highway 41 going through the intersection as was hit by a southbound van.
The family asked for donations to ASPCA in lieu of flowers.
