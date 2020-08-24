ASHLAND CITY, TN (WSMV) - A Cheatham County Sheriff deputy died on Monday after an accident last week.
Sgt. Carl Lyttle was driving on Frey Street last Tuesday to go workout when he apparently blacked out while driving. His truck slowly went off the road and struck a tree, causing minimal damage.
Ashland City Police Reserve Office Steven Ellis began CPR on Lyttle until first responders arrived.
“Carl is a dedicated law officer who trains everyone to take care of their minds and bodies because their job is physically grueling and mentally challenging,” the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook last week.
Lyttle was off-duty but was working an extra job when the accident happened.
