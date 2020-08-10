ASHLAND CITY, TN (WSMV) - The Cheatham County Central High School football team has quarantined the entire team after two confirmed COVID-19 cases within the program, according to a statement from Cheatham County Schools.
The school system said rather than conduct contact tracing, the coaching staff determined it was in the best interest of its student athletes to quarantine the entire team.
Cheatham County Central halted all football practices and the team is expected resume practice on Wednesday, Aug. 19. The team’s first game is set for Friday, Aug. 28. The team did not have a Week 1 game scheduled for Aug. 21 because Clarksville-Montgomery County has delayed the start to its football season.
