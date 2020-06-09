KINGSTON SPRINGS, TN (WSMV) - Weather may have been the cause of some of the 10 separate accidents on I-40 near Kingston Springs has caused traffic issues on Tuesday.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol and Cheatham County Sheriff's Department are investigating the crashes within a 5-mile stretch on I-40 near MM 189 near the Kingston Springs/Pegram exit.
The THP said some of the crashes involved injuries. A lot of the crashes are possibly weather related with the heavy rain, according to a THP spokesperson.
TDOT Smartway originally estimated the crashes would be cleared by 1 p.m. It is now estimated to be cleared by 2:30 p.m.
