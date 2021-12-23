ASHLAND CITY, TN (WSMV) - Former IBF Super Middleweight World Champion and Ashland City native Caleb Plant gave back to the community Wednesday to express his gratitude for their support.
Plant returned to Ashland City on Wednesday to give away 100 holiday hams outside the Cheatham County Courthouse.
This was the final nonprofit giveaway event for Plant this year. Earlier he donated 70 pairs of shoes to Cheatham Elementary, his former school, in the leadup to his bout with Canelo Alvarez.
Plant said he felt the immediate love and support of the families lined around the courthouse upon his arrival with his father and coach, Richie, and wife Jordan.
“I appreciate you all and the support you’ve given me throughout the years,” Plant said in a news release. “I just wanted to come home and help people who might be having a tough time right now. It’s nothing to be embarrassed about; we’ve all been there, myself included. If I have a chance to help, I will always do it. I love you all and appreciate you.”
Cheatham County Mayor Kerry McCarver welcomed Plant home with open arms, proclaiming his love and support for the Ashland City native.
“Cheatham County knows his story, a hometown boy taking the county on his back throughout the world with his success, which is our success too,” McCarver said in a news release. “He’s our hometown champion always. He’s never forgot us, and we will never forget Caleb Plant for what he does for our community.”
