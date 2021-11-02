ASHLAND CITY, TN (WSMV) - The mayor of Ashland City was arrested on Tuesday morning on three counts of official misconduct, according to jail records.
Steve Allen, 68, surrendered to authorities after a grand jury indictment charging him with official misconduct.
According to the indictments, Allen received a benefit not authorized by law by using the city lawn mower for personal use on or about April 1 through April 30, 2020, and used town equipment and personnel to repair personal property, a lawn mower tire, on Aug. 23, 2021. The third count of the indictment claims that Allen used a city credit card for personal meals between Jan. 1, 2019, and Sept. 30, 2020.
Allen surrendered on Tuesday and was released after posting a $2,500 bond.
