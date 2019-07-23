ASHLAND CITY, TN (WSMV) - An Ashland City man has been arrested in connection with the death of his girlfriend over the weekend, authorities announced Tuesday night.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Keith Allen, who lived at the Valley View Road home with Patricia Ann Harper, was responsible for her death.

Allen, who has been charged with first degree murder, contacted officials to report the death on Sunday morning. During the course of the investigation, TBI agents and Cheatham County deputies developed information that identified Allen as the person responsible.

Allen, 53, is being held without bond.