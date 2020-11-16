ASHLAND CITY, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert for a 9-year-old boy who ran away from his home after a fight with his parents.
The TBI said it was upgrading the endangered child alert to an Amber Alert because of "new information and growing concern about the well-being of Jordan Gorman."
#TNAMBERAlert: New information and growing concern about the well-being of Jordan Gorman has us now issuing a statewide AMBER Alert.He's 4', 75 lbs. with brown hair and eyes, and was last seen wearing jeans and a grey, short-sleeved tee-shirt with red stripes.1-800-TBI-FIND! pic.twitter.com/2fzTK80t49— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) November 16, 2020
Nine-year-old Jordan Allen Gorman was last seen around 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Sunday wearing blue jeans and a grey short sleeve T-shirt with red stripes on the arms.
We just saw law enforcement on 4-wheelers. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/qd2RcgLr3H— Tosin Fakile (@TosinfaksTV) November 16, 2020
Jordan is 4-feet tall, weighs 75 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.
Cheatham County Sheriff's Lt. Ken Miller told News4 on Monday that the search is ongoing, with investigators doing a neighborhood canvas.
The search continues in Cheatham County for 9-year old Jordan Allen Gorman.Search & Rescue is on the scene as well. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/ZKDjSWWM3O— Tosin Fakile (@TosinfaksTV) November 16, 2020
The Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are assisting with the search, and tracking dogs from Montgomery County are expected to arrive today.
Miller said three teams of tracking dogs searched for Jordan on Sunday, but wind made it difficult for them to pick up a scent.
Authorities said Jordan ran into the woods after a disagreement at his home on Valley View Road near Wanda Lane.
BREAKING: There’s a missing 9-year-old in Cheatham Co. Officials say he got into a fight with his parents and ran into the woods. K9s and Helicopter now being used to find him.— Carley Gordon (@WSMVCarley) November 15, 2020
If you see Jordan, you are asked to contact the Cheatham County Sheriff's Office at 615-792-2098 or call 1-800-TBI-FIND.
