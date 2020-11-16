The TBI issued an Amber Alert this morning for 9-year-old Jordan Gorman, who was reported missing from his Cheatham County home yesterday.

 

ASHLAND CITY, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert for a 9-year-old boy who ran away from his home after a fight with his parents.

The TBI said it was upgrading the endangered child alert to an Amber Alert because of "new information and growing concern about the well-being of Jordan Gorman."

Nine-year-old Jordan Allen Gorman was last seen around 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Sunday wearing blue jeans and a grey short sleeve T-shirt with red stripes on the arms.

Jordan is 4-feet tall, weighs 75 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.

Cheatham County Sheriff's Lt. Ken Miller told News4 on Monday that the search is ongoing, with investigators doing a neighborhood canvas. 

The Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are assisting with the search, and tracking dogs from Montgomery County are expected to arrive today.

Miller said three teams of tracking dogs searched for Jordan on Sunday, but wind made it difficult for them to pick up a scent. 

Missing child - Cheatham County - 11/15/20
 
 

Authorities said Jordan ran into the woods after a disagreement at his home on Valley View Road near Wanda Lane.

Missing Cheatham County boy

If you see Jordan, you are asked to contact the Cheatham County Sheriff's Office at 615-792-2098 or call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

