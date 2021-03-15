ASHLAND CITY, TN (WSMV) - Two Cheatham County schools will transition to virtual learning for the rest of the week on Tuesday because of an increase in COVID-19 cases.
Cheatham Middle School and Cheatham County Central High School will move to virtual learning through Friday, March 19 after an increase in COVID-19 cases. During this time all students at those schools must log in daily to be counted present and to receive assignments.
If a CMS student and/or staff member is being placed on quarantine, they will be contacted by the Cheatham County Health Department or school nurse.
Both schools will be disinfected during this closure.
In-person classes in Cheatham County will resume Monday, March 29 after spring break.
All extra-curricular activities, including sports, are canceled for both schools until March 27.
