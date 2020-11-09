KINGSTON SPRINGS, TN (WSMV) - Two Cheatham County schools are currently in “lockout” mode after a potential anonymous and non-direct threat of school violence, Cheatham County Schools confirmed on Monday.
Students at Harpeth High School and Harpeth Middle School are safe and in no immediate danger, according to the school system. The threat is being investigated by the Cheatham County School District and the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office.
A lockout means students and staff go about their daily routine, but no one is allowed in the building. Students will remain inside the building with no outdoor activities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.