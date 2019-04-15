ASHLAND CITY, TN (WSMV) - A Midstate sheriff will use video of a disturbance at his county jail to push for more funding.

Sheriff Mike Breedlove plans to show video of a disturbance at the Cheatham County Jail last month at the County Commission meeting on Monday night.

The sheriff wants to show how bad the overcrowding issue has become inside the facility.

When the fight happened last month, Breedlove said they were 76 inmates over capacity.

“We’re hoping that the county will find some funding to help us relieve the pressure because it’s a dire situation,” Breedlove said.

Breedlove said is costs $55 per day, per inmate to hold someone at a facility outside the county.

The Cheatham County Commission will meet Monday at 6 p.m.