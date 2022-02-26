SPRING HILL, TN (WSMV) – Cheatham County police arrested a man Friday after allegedly finding several drug-related substances in his vehicle.
Authorities said in a Facebook post that they arrested Ryan Jacob Haile, 40, after observing him driving recklessly in Spring Hill.
When officers pulled Haile over, they arrested him for allegedly possessing heroin, meth, cocaine, cultivated marijuana, along with a variety of illicit pills.
The Facebook post went on to say there was enough probable cause to initiate a search warrant on Haile’s Cheatham residence due to the amount of alleged drug paraphernalia found.
Cheatham Sheriff’s drug agents noted evidence of drug manufacturing and wholesale dealing at his home and allegedly a variety of weapons later confiscated in his home.
Officials added that Haile is a convicted felon in the Facebook post.
Haile is currently awaiting multiple charges in Cheatham, according to authorities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.