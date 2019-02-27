NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Nashville District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says the Cheatham Lock will remain closed to navigation for at least 30 days because of the high water levels.
Officials say the flows moving through the Cheatham Dam will likely remain at 110,000 cubic feet per second for at least 30 days, maintaining a 39-foot stage in Nashville and a 42-foot stage in Clarksville.
The Corps of Engineers will be releasing water from storage reservoirs upstream.
"We understand this extended outage of Cheatham Lock will be difficult for the commercial navigation shippers and their customers. We hope the water levels will return to more manageable conditions soon," said John Tribble, Nashville District Technical Support Branch chief, in a news release.
Click here to find the latest news and information about flood operations.
