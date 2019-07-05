CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A woman from Cheatham County was arrested on homicide charges Friday.
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Melba Harris of Joelton was arrested and charged with second degree murder, vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a crash involving death.
Tennessee Highway Patrol Troopers and Cheatham County Deputies took Harris into custody at her residence without incident and booked her into the Cheatham County Jail.
No other information has been released.
Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
