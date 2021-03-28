ASHLAND CITY, TN (WSMV) - Several south Cheatham County schools will meet virtually on Monday because of flooding, Cheatham County Schools announced.
Kingston Springs Elementary, Pegram Elementary Fine Arts Magnet School, Harpeth Middle School and Harpeth High School will all be virtual on Monday. All extra-curricular activities, including sports, are also postponed on Monday. The south cluster daycares will also be closed.
Also, students at Riverside Academy will attend school virtually all week due to COVID-19 precaution.
All Cheatham County Schools are closed on Friday for Good Friday.
We hope you had a safe and fun spring break! As a reminder, classes will resume Monday, March 29. We have some important announcements about our south cluster schools and Riverside Academy. #ccsdtn pic.twitter.com/tU3itJeUxr— Cheatham Schools (@CCBOE) March 28, 2021
