NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Middle Tennessee man is under arrest after the Cheatham County Sheriff's Office said he led law enforcement on a high-speed chase that lasted about six hours and spanned multiple counties.

Robert Carl Allen faces driving on a suspended license, reckless endangerment, assault against a first responder, and evading arrest charges. These charges come after deputies went for a welfare check of Allen on Bandy Road around 10:45 a.m. Upon arrival, the Cheatham County Sheriff's Office said deputies reported that they saw Allen sleeping in his car as well as "what appeared to be an AR-15 in the front seat."

It was later discovered the AR-15 was an airsoft gun.

After more deputies arrived, the Cheatham County Sheriff's Office said they approached the car and tried to wake up Allen. However, the Cheatham County Sheriff's Office said Allen started his car and drove through the yard towards Sgt. Matthew Massingill.

During the chase, the Cheatham County Sheriff's Office said deputies reached speeds of 85 miles per hour. As a result, the Cheatham County Sheriff's Office said they forced their deputies to end the chase for safety reasons.

Around 3 p.m., Metro Police reported seeing Allen driving on 7200 Whites Creek Pike and heading to Interstate 24. The Cheatham County Sheriff's Office said Allen "was driving very erratically and was passing vehicles on the shoulder."

After getting off exit 19 in Robertson County, the Cheatham County Sheriff's Office said Allen "swerved towards" another deputy from their department.

Allen drove back onto I-24, and when he got off at Exit 24, the Cheatham County Sheriff's Office said deputies were waiting with spike strips. The Cheatham County Sheriff's Office said Allen "ran off the roadway and crashed his car" into the fence at that exit.

After the crash, the Cheatham County Sheriff's Office said Allen fled on foot and evaded law enforcement for a little over an hour before his arrest. Law enforcement took Allen, who was uninjured, in custody, and he will likely face further charges in Robertson County.

The Cheatham County Sheriff's Office said no officers suffered any significant injuries during the pursuit. However, one officer said he suffered a slight injury to his foot.

"The Cheatham County Sheriff's Office wishes to thank the many agencies that came together to help during this incident. This incident in totality spanned approximately 6 hours and involved dozens of Deputies and Officers from all of our adjoining agencies and was successfully accomplished due to the professionalism and high caliber of all involved," Lt. Kenneth Miller said in a release on Wednesday.