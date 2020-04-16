CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN. (WSMV) - The Cheatham County Sheriff's Office is asking the public help in identifying a man after he was caught on camera burglarizing the Cheatham County Animal Control facility.
Around 5 p.m. on April 13, a suspect cut the chain and lock from the gates at the facility and came onto the property stealing a trailer.
Later in the evening, the man returned and is seen taking more outdoor equipment from the facility.
The vehicle is a silver extended Ford cargo van with a dark stripe down the center of the roof.
The suspect is described as a white male, 5'10" - 6'01", 220-240 pounds and appears to wear a camouflage hat.
If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact the Cheatham County Sheriff's Office at 615-792-4341 or the Criminal Investigation Division at 615-792-2021.
