CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN. (WSMV) - The Cheatham County Sheriff's Office is asking the public help in identifying a man after he was caught on camera burglarizing the Cheatham County Animal Control facility.

Around 5 p.m. on April 13, a suspect cut the chain and lock from the gates at the facility and came onto the property stealing a trailer.

Later in the evening, the man returned and is seen taking more outdoor equipment from the facility.

The vehicle is a silver extended Ford cargo van with a dark stripe down the center of the roof. 

The suspect is described as a white male, 5'10" - 6'01", 220-240 pounds and appears to wear a camouflage hat.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact the Cheatham County Sheriff's Office at 615-792-4341 or the Criminal Investigation Division at 615-792-2021.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Tags

Content Producer

Blake was born and raised in Central Ohio where he began working in TV broadcast in 2011 before moving into morning radio. Blake joined the WSMV team in October 2019. Any news stories and ideas can be sent directly to blake.summers@wsmv.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.