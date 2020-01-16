CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Cheatham County investigators are searching for a runaway 16-year-old girl last seen leaving Sycamore High School on Tuesday.
Destany Conder is believed to be in the company with an adult boyfriend in Robertson County.
If you see Conder, please call the Cheatham County Juvenile Court at 615-792-2098 or Cheatham County Sheriff's Office at 615-792-4341.
