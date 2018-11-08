KINGSTON SPRINGS, TN (WSMV) - Two schools in Cheatham County are undergoing precautionary procedures after receiving a potential threat.
The Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office and Cheatham County School District placed Harpeth High School and Harpeth Middle School on a lockout Thursday morning.
A lockout means students and staff can about their daily routines, but no one is allowed in the building.
The school district issued this statement:
The Cheatham County School District’s first priority is the safety and well-being of our students. All students are safe and there is no immediate danger at the schools. Law enforcement is present at the schools as a precaution.
