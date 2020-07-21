Cheatham County Schools push backs first day of classes

CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN (WSMV) – The Cheatham County Schools are pushing back their opening day of classes for all its students.
The schools released the following new start dates
- The first day for students in grades 1-9 will be Thursday, Aug. 13 with a 10:45 a.m. dismissal.
- The first full day for students in grades 1-12 will be Friday, Aug. 14.
- The first full day for Pre-K and Kindergarten students will be Thursday, Aug. 20
The schools will reach out to families of Pre-K and Kindergarten students about testing.
Cheatham County Schools released the following reason for the pushed back opening day of classes:
- Allows faculty and staff time for specific training and application on digital-blended learning and health and safety protocols before students are back in session.
- Allows students to pick-up their district-issued laptops and schedules at their individual schools. Additional information will be communicated with our families on the school level, but the pick-up dates will be Aug. 10, Aug. 11 and Aug. 12.
- Allows the Transportation Department time to determine bus routes based upon families selecting bus transportation.
- The district has 13 stockpile days in the 2020-2021 school year. One stockpile day is being used Nov. 3 for Election Day as several of our schools serve as voting precincts. Another stockpile day is being used Nov. 11 for Veterans Day. After using the three stockpile days Aug. 10-12 as well as Nov. 3 and Nov. 11, that will leave the district with eight stockpile days.
Other than changing the start date of the school year, Cheatham County Schools said its calendar "will remain the same, including fall break, spring break, winter break and graduation dates that have already been established."
