CHEATHAM COUNTY, TENN. (WSMV) - Cheatham County Schools won't make any big changes to their learning plan.
The district says they will continue with their current plan through fall break.
That means traditional class work for elementary school students and hybrid learning for middle and high school students.
School officials said in a Facebook post that it's still too soon to let older students back in school buildings full-time.
