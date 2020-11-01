CHEATHAM COUNTY, TENN. (WSMV) - Cheatham County Schools have announced that Pleasant View Elementary School will be transitioning to virtual learning due to a staff shortage.
The shortage has been caused by an isolated COVID-19 exposure, according to a release from the school district.
Virtual learning will begin Wednesday, November 4 through Friday, November 6.
No students will report to school on Monday, November 2 due to Parent-Teacher Conference Day and Tuesday, November 3 due to Election Day.
The school’s student daycare will be open Monday, Nov. 2, Wednesday, Nov. 4, Thursday, Nov. 5 and Friday, Nov. 6 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The daycare will be closed on Tuesday, Nov. 3 due to the election, which was previously announced.
Students will return to school on Monday, Nov. 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.