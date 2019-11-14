CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Cheatham County Sheriff's Office released dashcam video of a chase that ends in deputies shooting at a man.
In the dashcam video, the suspect's truck can be seen weaving through traffic on I-24, even crashing into deputies multiple times.
Cheatham County depuites were in pursuit to catch Joseph Johnson wanted in a drug investigation with multiple warrants for his arrest.
The chase started after Johnson was found in Pleasant View and took deputies through Robertson County.
In the video, Johnson can be seen ramming into deputies, then driving across the median, the into traffic on I-24 before turning around.
The video News 4 obtained ends with the moment the Johnson and deputies stop the chase. A Cheatham County deputy got out of his car as Johnson attempts to drive away.
According to Cheatham County Sheriff's Office, shots were fired into the windshield of Johnson's car, however Johnson was not struck and surrendered after the incident.
Johnson faces several charges and is being held without bond in Cheatham County.
