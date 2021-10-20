NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Robert Carl Allen was arrested Wednesday and charged with Driving on a Suspended License, Reckless Endangerment, Evading Arrest, and Assault Against a First Responder after leading police on a high-speed chase.
At 10:41 a.m., police went to an address on Bandy Road to conduct a welfare check on Allen after police received a report that he was sleeping in his car. Upon arrival, deputies spotted an AR-15 in the front seat of the car.
As more deputies arrived and confronted Allen in the car, he drove out of the driveway and towards an officer from the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office. During the chase, officers reached speeds of 85 miles per hour. Officers were forced to end the chase for safety reasons.
Metro Police notified Cheatham County officers that Allen had crashed at the intersection of Gray’s Point Road and Little Marrowbone Road and that they were in pursuit of him. After leading officers on another chase, Allen crashed his car through the right-of-way fence at exit 24 off Interstate 24.
After the crash, Allen fled on foot and evaded officers for a little over an hour before being arrested. Currently, Allen is being held for a bond hearing. Further charges are expected in Robertson County.
No officers suffered any major injuries during the pursuit.
