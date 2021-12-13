CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Clean-up began in Cheatham County Monday.
But for some tornado survivors, that grueling task is going to take longer because of the size of their property.
On Sneed Road, the destruction from Saturday’s tornado stretches far and wide.
“The house lifted and it dropped with an incredible thrust," Gloria Leyda said.
Leyda and her husband are thankful they got out of their house alive.
“We climbed out the window," Ledya said. "It was pitch black. We couldn’t see anything outside."
Now that the clean-up has started, the reality of it all is sinking in.
Residents are wondering how on earth are they going to pick up the massive and widespread debris, including the damage thrown across their valley.
“We have a little over two acres of land," Leyda said. "And as you can see there’s a lot of debris that’s spewed all over this property. And we were just advised by Cheatham County. They just came by and said, 'You have to clean all of this up! This is your responsibility, to clean up all of this sheet metal and such,' and we were like what!"
Cheatham County Commissioner Diana Lovell and officials are working around the clock to help as many homeowners as they can.
“We start feeling like we’re making a little progress," Lovell said. "Then you start hearing of more houses that need help. It just feels like it’s growing."
It is the homeowner's responsibility to pick up debris on their property. But it’s why Lovell says they’re making a big cry out to good samaritans and volunteers.
"We know there are a lot of areas that are hit much worse than this," Lovell said. "But we're still cleaning up trees. We can't get to houses because of trees in the way right now. So we're just trying to get them cleaned up. We still need volunteers with chainsaws. We need people with big machinery to move things."
Leyda doesn’t know how she will get every piece of metal and trash out of her land. But one thing she knows for sure, Tennesseans will always step up to lend a helping hand.
"That's one thing I love about Tennessee is that people come out, they help, they are all hands-on," Leyda said. "And we'll get through it."
Officials say make sure you contact your insurance company, document everything by taking pictures so that you can get assistance.
To help Chetham County homeowners that were impacted by the storm, visit the South Cheatham 2021 Tornado and Recovery Facebook.
Lovell said to please message them. Especially if you have heavy machinery that could help remove some of the damage.
