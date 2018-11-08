KINGSTON SPRINGS, TN (WSMV) - Officials with Cheatham County Schools say no students are in immediate danger as police investigate a potential threat.
The Cheatham County Sheriff's Office is investigating an anonymous tip that was sent to Harpeth High School on Thursday morning.
Harpeth High School remains on lockout. The lockout has been lifted at Harpeth Middle School.
Kingston Springs Elementary School and Pegram Elementary School were both placed on a brief precautionary lockout as officials gathered information. The lockout at those schools has since been lifted.
A lockout means students and staff can about their daily routines, but no one is allowed in the building.
The school district issued this statement:
The Cheatham County School District is fortunate to have an SRO in every building as the safety and security of our students and staff is a top priority.
