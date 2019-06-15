HUMPHREYS COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A man who drowned near Kentucky Lake Friday night has been identified as a father of two from Cheatham County.
Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis said Jason Hoilman was visiting family when Hoilman saw the family boat had drifted away from the boat dock around 6 p.m. along a river bank on Lakefront Road in Waverly.
"He attempted to swim to it a short ways offshore. He had some type of difficulty, yelled for help, and then within seconds he went below the surface and did not come back up," Davis explained.
The sheriff said family members witnessed the event and called 911.
About four to five hours later, crews found Hoilman and he was transported to Three Rivers Hospital where he was pronounced deceased, Davis said.
"Despite the rapid response by deputies, EMS, firefighters, TWRA, and even locals with side scan boats, we just could not get the outcome we had hoped for with this family. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife and family. I know the days to come will be extremely hard and they will need all the care and support we can give," the sheriff said.
Hoilman was not wearing a life jacket when he was found, Davis said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.