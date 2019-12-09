ASHLAND CITY, TN (WSMV) - Cheatham County Schools will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 10 and Dec. 11, because of illness.
The school system said in a Facebook post that absences have been closely tracked for both students and staff and flu and stomach virus illnesses have caused a concern.
The custodial teams at the schools will be cleaning and disinfecting all buildings. No one will be allowed in the schools. Day cares will be closed both days and all after-school and extracurricular activities, such as sporting events, will not be held.
While school is closed, the school district encourages parents and guardians to clean their children’s personal items, such as backpacks, jackets and lunch boxes.
