"We're hurting tonight, and we'll hurt for quite some time," Cheatham Co. Sheriff Breedlove on the death of Deputy Stephen Reece

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A Cheatham Co. Deputy has died after a crash on the Montgomery-Cheatham County line. 

According to TDOT, the crash happened at around 2:34 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 41A and Oak Plains Road.

The Cheatham County Sheriff's department cruiser, driven by Deputy Stephen Reece. Reece was crossing Highway 41 from Oak Plains Road, going through the intersection, and was hit by a southbound van.

That driver is currently receiving treatment for his injuries, and law enforcement will provide additional details on that person's identity, and details of the wreck at a later time.

Highway 41 does not have a stop at that intersection, and Oak Plains Road and Mount Caramel Road on the other side of 41 do have stop signs. Highway Patrol reports that it is not known at this time whether or not the Deputy stopped a the intersection. 

Reece was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, and his body was transported to the Medical Examiner's office in Nashville.

Cheatham County Sheriff Breedlove and his department are praying for the family of Deputy Reece. Breedlove says Reece started with the department about seven months ago, after 18 years with Metro Nashville PD.

"He was a very very experienced Deputy," Breedlove continued, "who was so professional, and just one of the most amazing people we've ever had in our office. He came on ready to teach a lot of the younger officers... (he) was an amazing mentor, and good husband and father."

"We're hurting tonight, and we'll hurt for quite some time," the Sheriff said.

Soon after, social media accounts from law enforcement agencies around middle Tennessee and across the state began paying their respects.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates. 

