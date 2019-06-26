CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The TBI and Cheatham County Sheriff's Office have arrested a Cheatham County Correctional Officer on charges of transporting drugs into the jail where he worked.
Mason Carr, 22, is charged with one count each of possession of a controlled substance with intent to resale, introduction of drugs into a penal institution, and unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon.
TBI agents joined detectives with the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office in investigating an allegation that a Carr was involved in drug activity. During the course of the investigation, agents and detectives developed information that Carr picked up controlled substances and delivered them to the jail. The investigation also revealed that when Carr was stopped, he was in possession of a firearm.
Carr was booked into the Cheatham County Jail, and is currently being held in Montgomery County pending a bond hearing.
