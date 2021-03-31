CHATTANOOGA, TN (WSMV) - The beloved Chattanooga Lookouts mascot, Looie, has been returned safe and sound after the costume was stolen on March 30th.
Officials say the costume was reported stolen from a locked office in the AT&T Field, along with other merchandise and equipment totaling to hundreds of dollars.
BREAKING: Looie Found Safe and Sound! 🚨— Chattanooga Lookouts (@ChattLookouts) March 31, 2021
After being mascot-napped, Looie the Lookout has been returned home safe. The Lovable Lookout would like to thank the Chattanooga community and his friends @ChattanoogaPD for their support and assistance.
➡️https://t.co/yfHvboaCKd pic.twitter.com/QRRDHJMjaw
Police have not released if anyone was arrested or if anyone will be facing any charges.
The team says it's thankful to have Looie back home ahead of its home-opener on May 4th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.