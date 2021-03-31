The costume of the beloved Chattanooga Lookouts mascot, Looie, was reported stolen

 Courtesy Chattanooga PD

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WSMV) - The beloved Chattanooga Lookouts mascot, Looie, has been returned safe and sound after the costume was stolen on March 30th.

Officials say the costume was reported stolen from a locked office in the AT&T Field, along with other merchandise and equipment totaling to hundreds of dollars. 

Police have not released if anyone was arrested or if anyone will be facing any charges. 

The team says it's thankful to have Looie back home ahead of its home-opener on May 4th. 

 

