RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN. (WSMV) - The Chattanooga Fire Department is taking time to commend one of their own for his and his daughters actions during the road rage shooting in Rutherford County Saturday afternoon.

Just before 1 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, Chattanooga Fire Captain Brad Petty was headed home from his sons wrestling tournament when he became aware of a vehicle that swerved off the side of the road where a man was waving for someone to assist.

Man acts after witnessing shooting on I-24 in Rutherford County An eyewitness explained the moments after a shooting on Interstate 24 in Rutherford County on Saturday afternoon.

Petty, accompanied by his family in the car, pulled over to assist, finding a young woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, according to a post from the Chattanooga Fire Department Facebook page.

“When I saw the panic in that man’s face, I knew I needed to stop and do what I could. I am really proud of how calm my daughter remained and I’m just glad we were in the right place at the right time. I ask for prayers for the victim and her family,” Captain Petty stated.

While Petty was rendering aid to the victim, his daughter, a Chattanooga lifeguard, was relaying information to dispatch while helping to keep the passengers in the victim's car calm.

At this time, the investigation into the shooting is ongoing with the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office.