CHATTANOOGA, TENN. (WSMV) - It's been five years since five service-members were killed in a terror attack in Chattanooga. Now, the community is continuing to honor their lives.
An orchestra concert marking the tragic anniversary of their deaths was supposed to happen live, but was moved online due to the coronavirus.
Chattanooga's 'Fallen Five' were killed when a man fired into a recruitment office back in 2015.
A UTC professor wrote the orchestral piece for the fallen service-members, simply called "Five."
Kenyon Wilson, associate head of the Department of Performing Arts at UTC, said he was moved at the musicians' level of commitment to honoring the fallen heroes.
"Everybody recorded this in their own home. Actually one trumpet player recorded it inside his mini-van," Wilson said. "Their level of just wanting to make sure they get the tribute right has always been very moving to me."
Two of the men killed in the attack were actually part of their high school band, which served as inspiration for the composition.
You can watch the full performance here:
