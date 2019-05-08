NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Frustration from a few Metro Councilmembers are boiling over after technical issues and a low meeting turnout kept the Council from voting on important issues.
Tuesday’s meeting was an unusually low turnout at the Metro Council meeting meaning important votes on city issues were more difficult.
Freddie O’Connell and Dave Rosenburg took to Twitter to express their frustrations, not only about the technical issues, but about their fellow Councilmembers as well.
Simply amazing. Technical difficulties at our last regularly scheduled meeting prevented a final vote on a resolution regarding proposed Charter amendments. Ever since, we have struggled to maintain a quorum. Tonight, we have 6 missing votes from a total 39.— Freddie O'Connell (@freddieoconnell) May 8, 2019
“We started at 33, so we were down six or seven. By the end of the meeting we were down to 29,” said O’Connell. “From time to time, this is a part-time job, members will miss. This is just a series of unfortunate events that got us to this place.”
That frustration also came out because O’Connell attempted to save taxpayer money during elections is being pushed back another year.
Nashville voters will not have the opportunity to consider any amendments to the Metro Charter. Despite 27 votes in favor of ranked-choice voting, only 23 CMs voted in favor of the Charter resolution. Disappointing. #MetroCouncil— Freddie O'Connell (@freddieoconnell) May 8, 2019
Last year Nashville had a record number of elections and several went to runoffs.
O’Connell proposed a ranked voting system that would allow voters to choose their top few candidates and use those rankings as an instant runoff when there’s not a majority.
This week’s Council meeting was the last opportunity to approve the measure so it could appear on the August Metro General Election ballot.
