CANNON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Emergency crews worked to clear an overturned charter bus off a road in Cannon County early Monday morning.
EMA officials tells us the driver of the bus was following his GPS directions that took him down a back road with a narrow bridge on Parchcorn Hollow Road off of Stones River Road. According to crews, the narrow road is what led to the rollover.
The road was closed for some time while crews worked to recover the bus. The scene is clear now.
Officials say the driver was the only person on the bus at the time of the crash. He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
