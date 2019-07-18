Rosenberg, TX bus crash
Courtesy: Rosenberg Police

ROSENBERG, TX (WSMV) - A charter bus heading to Tennessee struck a guardrail in Rosenberg, Texas. 

According to KPRC 2 in Houston, the crash was reported at 5:30 a.m. on the northbound side of Interstate 59 at the exit to State Highway 36. 

Rosenberg police said several people were on board the bus and no one sustained serious injuries. However, some of the passengers were taken to a nearby hospital as a precaution. 

Some passengers said they were asleep when they felt the bus shaking and people screaming. Another passenger said the bus was traveling from Matamoros, Mexico, to Tennessee.

The passengers were loaded into another bus and continued their journey to Tennessee where they plan to do contract work.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. 

