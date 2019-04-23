Natural gas leak at Walmart - 4-23-19

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Walmart on Charlotte Pike in West Nashville is reopen after being cleared earlier for a natural gas leak.

Nashville Fire Department was on the scene and assessed at least ten patients complaining of a headache. The ten patients were a mix of workers and shoppers.

Fire department officials tell News4 everyone was awake and able to move on their own and vital signs were normal.

Piedmont Natural Gas was also on scene attempting to stop the leak which came from the ceiling or roof area. Piedmont Natural Gas was able to shut off the leak.

The AmbuBus made its first run just a day after it debuted, according to the fire department. One person was transported non-emergency from the scene.

The store was closed for a couple of hours while crews ventilated the store. Fire department officials have since cleared the store for re-entry and are allowing the store to resume operations.

