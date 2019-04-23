NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Walmart on Charlotte Pike in West Nashville is reopen after being cleared earlier for a natural gas leak.
Nashville Fire Department was on the scene and assessed at least ten patients complaining of a headache. The ten patients were a mix of workers and shoppers.
Fire department officials tell News4 everyone was awake and able to move on their own and vital signs were normal.
We are rolling our AmbuBus to the scene to help with treating patients on scene.— Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) April 23, 2019
Piedmont Natural Gas was also on scene attempting to stop the leak which came from the ceiling or roof area. Piedmont Natural Gas was able to shut off the leak.
Happening now: @PiedmontNG is on the scene. We have located the source of a Natural Gas leak. We have crews now working to make sure it has stopped the leak.— Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) April 23, 2019
The AmbuBus made its first run just a day after it debuted, according to the fire department. One person was transported non-emergency from the scene.
The AmbuBus made its first run less than 24 hours after its debut. We are glad to have this new tool to help serve the residents and visitors of Nashville/Davidson County. pic.twitter.com/lwr2QystDs— Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) April 23, 2019
The store was closed for a couple of hours while crews ventilated the store. Fire department officials have since cleared the store for re-entry and are allowing the store to resume operations.
