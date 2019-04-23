NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Walmart on Charlotte Pike in West Nashville is being evacuated at this time due to a natural gas leak.
According to investigators, the store was evacuated. Nashville Fire Department was on the scene and assessed at least ten patients complaining of a headache. The ten patients were a mix of workers and shoppers.
Fire department officials tell News4 everyone was awake and able to move on their own and vital signs were normal. The ambubus was called out to the scene and one person was transported non-emergency from the scene.
We are rolling our AmbuBus to the scene to help with treating patients on scene.— Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) April 23, 2019
Piedmont Natural Gas was also on scene attempting to stop the leak which came from the ceiling or roof area. Piedmont Natural Gas was able to shut off the leak.
Happening now: @PiedmontNG is on the scene. We have located the source of a Natural Gas leak. We have crews now working to make sure it has stopped the leak.— Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) April 23, 2019
As of about 10:30 a.m., Nashville Fire Department said the store was still being ventilated and as soon as their air monitors show the air is clear, they can allow the public back into the store.
We are NOT allowing the public back into Wal-Mart at this time. The air quality is still not at a safe level for us to give the all clear.— Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) April 23, 2019
