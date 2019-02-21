People in a West Nashville neighborhood claim water just keeps getting closer to their homes on rainy days. The water's taken out sections of a retaining wall in Charlotte Park. Some neighbors fear what's coming in the rainy days ahead.
"You know it's gonna happen," said neighbor Carolyn Upchurch, speaking from her Henry Ford Dr. home. "You worry about yourself, and I'm the kind of person I worry about other people. God wants us to do that, to help one another."
Sandy Creek looked gentle Thursday afternoon, but there's a reason it's keeping Upchurch awake at night.
"You want to keep an eye on it," she said. "I wish I could fix it, but I can't for all of us, y'know."
About a dozen neighbors told News4 the fear of flooding has been a worry for a long time, but lately, it's gotten a lot worse on rainy days like Wednesday.
"It did come up in the yard the past week when it was raining so hard," said Upchurch. "I just said, 'oh, Lord. I just hope it don't get no higher.'"
"The water just gets so high and swift, it's just tearing it out," said Upchurch, motioning to where the rocks had fallen around a retaining wall around her home. "Big ole rocks have moved from it."
Upchurch said she's talked to the city about this damaged wall.
"They were telling me it's your place to fix it," she said. "I told that lady, 'honey, I can't fix that. I'm on a fixed income.' I don't know nobody who'll fix that."
A section of the retaining wall had also fallen into the creek across the street from Upchurch's house.
A rep for Metro Water said they haven't received any reports of flooding from the area. The rep said they plan to repair the retaining wall.
Upchurch's next door neighbor showed us where the ground's caved in in a section of his backyard.
Neighbors said rising water from rainy days is coming closer to a particular home near the creek.
"I seen that water keep rising and rising going up in her yard, and I thought, 'oh Lord,'" said Upchurch.
With so much rain on the way, Upchurch said she'll be wide awake watching to see how close the water will get to her home.
