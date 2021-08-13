NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The governor has declared August 18 to be 'Charlie Daniels Day' across Tennessee.

Gov. Bill Lee's proclamation states Tennessee will honor the Country Music Hall of Fame singer on the same day as the 2021 Volunteer Jam.

This year's Volunteer Jam will feature several high-profile country music artists. It will take place at 7 p.m. at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena.

Volunteer Jam rescheduled for August due to COVID-19 NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - This year's Volunteer Jam has been rescheduled to August. due to COVID-19 concerns.

“The Volunteer Jam is a proud Tennessee tradition, and this year we’re bringing music fans together for a special tribute to the legendary Charlie Daniels,” Lee said in the proclamation. “For over 50 years, Charlie shared his talent with people across our country, and I’m proud this celebration will carry on his legacy and showcase Tennessee’s rich musical heritage.”

2021 Volunteer Jam Perormers ALABAMA

The Marshall Tucker Band

Ricky Skaggs

Larry, Steve & Rudy: The Gatlin Brothers

Chris Young

Randy Travis

Travis Tritt

Lorrie Morgan

Exile

Michael W. Smith

Big & Rich

Anthony Castagna

CeCe Winans

Gretchen Wilson

38 Special

The Allman Betts Band

Cedric Burnside

Jenny Tolman

the Atlanta Rhythm Section

Travis Denning

Johnny Lee

Rhett Akins

Scooter Brown Band

The SteelDrivers

Pure Prairie League

comedian Dusty Slay

The Charlie Daniels Band

Daniels' longtime manager David Corlew said he was honored to hear about the recognition for his client.

"Charlie was born in the Carolinas but considered Tennessee his home. He loved it here. What better way to honor him than to do it at the Volunteer Jam, one of the state's most cherished events? He always said if he ever had to leave Tennessee, he wanted to go to heaven," Corlew said. "So now that he's changed addresses let's raise the roof and make him proud."

Governor's proclamation WHEREAS, Charles "Charlie" Daniels is an iconic influence on Southern rock, country, and bluegrass music as an American singer, songwriter, and instrumentalist; and WHEREAS, Charlie Daniels' multi-platinum, award-winning career spanned over fifty years, including Grammy Awards, Country Music Awards, Dove Awards, and induction into the Grand Ole Opry and Country Music Hall of Fame; and WHEREAS, Charlie Daniels was a proud Tennessean who loved his fellow citizens and the state's rich history of music and culture, and supported efforts to help children in need, veterans, and the disabled members of our community; and WHEREAS, Charlie Daniels exhibited the ideals of the Volunteer State through more than 40 years of Volunteer Jam concerts that celebrated both legendary musicians and young artists, and WHEREAS, Charlie Daniels died on July 6, 2020, at the age of 83 in Lebanon, Tennessee, yet his songs and his service play on throughout our great state, our nation, and indeed, the world; NOW, THEREFORE, I, Bill Lee, Governor of the State of Tennessee, do hereby proclaim August 18, 2021 as a Day of Recognition to honor the memory of legendary artist Charlie Daniels and encourage all citizens to join me in this worthy observance.

For more information about proclamation or volunteer jam, click here.