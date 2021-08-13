NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - This year's Volunteer Jam has been rescheduled to August. due to COVID-19 concerns.
“The Volunteer Jam is a proud Tennessee tradition, and this year we’re bringing music fans together for a special tribute to the legendary Charlie Daniels,” Lee said in the proclamation. “For over 50 years, Charlie shared his talent with people across our country, and I’m proud this celebration will carry on his legacy and showcase Tennessee’s rich musical heritage.”
Daniels' longtime manager David Corlew said he was honored to hear about the recognition for his client.
"Charlie was born in the Carolinas but considered Tennessee his home. He loved it here. What better way to honor him than to do it at the Volunteer Jam, one of the state's most cherished events? He always said if he ever had to leave Tennessee, he wanted to go to heaven," Corlew said. "So now that he's changed addresses let's raise the roof and make him proud."
