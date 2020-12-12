NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - County legend Charley Pride has died at age 86 following complications from COVID-19. 

Charley was known for his rich baritone voice. He became the country's first Black superstar and first Black member of the Country Music Hall of Fame. 

Stars arrive on the CMA Awards red carpet

Charley Pride

“No person of color had ever done what he has done,” Darius Rucker said earlier in the PBS documentary "Charley Pride: I'm Just Me."

Charley's last performance was on November 11, 2020. He sang "Kiss An Angel Good Morning" during the CMA Awards in Nashville. 

