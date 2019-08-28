WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A Williamson County deputy and another man are recovering in the hospital after a two car crash on I-65 near Cool Springs Blvd. on Wednesday morning.
According to the THP preliminary report, a GMC Envoy driven by 28-year-old Nathaniel Chapuis from Franklin was traveling on I-65 south near mile marker 68 when he struck the back of a Dodge Durango police cruiser driven by 29-year-old Williamson County deputy Seth Obermeyer who was stopped in the lane in a construction zone.
THP says both patients involved in the crash have been transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in stable condition. Chapuis is charged with aggravated vehicular assault, driving on a revoked drivers license, no seatbelt, and open container. THP says alcohol and drugs played a factor in the crash.
According to TDOT SmartWay, the accident was reported around 1:50 a.m. and was expected to be clear around 6 a.m. The scene has since cleared.
Two people are in stable condition at VUMC after a deputy involved crash. Officials tell me a Williamson County Deputy was driving that mangled Durango that sits on the tow truck. @WSMV #Breaking #TNNews #WilliamsonCounty pic.twitter.com/pUlgwfe9kX— Shelby Sansone WSMV (@shelbyasansone) August 28, 2019
WILLIAMSON COUNTY! Early morning accident on I-65 south between Moores Lane and Cool Springs Blvd (by the mall) only one lane of traffic squeezing through. Tune into @WSMV for alternates pic.twitter.com/mIrENZejFf— Lindsey Nance (@Linds_NanceWSMV) August 28, 2019
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
