LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - Charges are pending against the driver involved in a crash that injured a Wilson County deputy on Thursday morning.
The wreck happened in the 5000 block of Lebanon Road, which is between Powell Grove and Cairo Bend roads.
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, 18-year-old Franklin Linder was driving his 2000 Mercury Villager in the eastbound lanes when he over-corrected and crossed the center lane, hitting the deputy's patrol car in the westbound lanes.
Deputy Thomas Ford, 29, was injured and was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.
Linder, of Mt. Juliet, was also injured in the crash. Charges are pending against him, according to THP.
A third driver was injured in the crash. Angela Gammon, 52, was driving her SUV in the westbound lanes and was unable to move over in time to avoid hitting the other vehicles. She was also taken to the hospital for minor injuries.
According to the THP report, all of the drivers involved in the crash were wearing seat belts.
