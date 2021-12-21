NASHVILLE, Tn. (WSMV) - The mother of Dallas 'DJ' Barrett, who died after an altercation with security at a popular bar on Broadway, says the charges against the seven men accused in her son's death, don't go far enough.

The men, six of them employees at Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row, are charged with reckless homicide after police say they pinned Barrett to the ground causing the 22-year-old aspiring musician to die from asphyxiation.

Tammy Barrett had hoped for second degree murder charges, alleging the men knowingly killed her son who could be heard by witnesses saying "I can't breathe" before his death.

Video shows moments when security guards restrain Smyrna man at downtown bar For the first time News4 was able to see the moments when security guards at a downtown bar held a 22-year-old Smyrna man to the ground in a cell phone video shot by a bystander.

"They're all home now, they'll be home with their family for Christmas and New Year's. My son will not be. We'll have an empty chair at the table for him," Barrett said, choking up. "And then on New Year's Eve which was his birthday we won't have him. We'll never have him again for any holiday. So yeah, it's very frustrating."

Attorney Jon Slager, who represents Tammy Barrett says if the men are convicted of reckless homicide, they could face between 3-6 years in jail - that's if they're not given probation.

"I definitely think that the Wild West mentality of the security guards on Broadway has to end," Slager said. "If not, Dallas Barrett will not be the last person that's in this position."

DJ's mother says it's been a range of emotions since losing her son in August and cherishes the few nights she says she can see him in her dreams. The holidays will be particularly difficult, as DJ would've turned 23 on New Year's Eve.

Barrett's fear, is that the men accused in her son's death, won't serve any time in prison.

"Waiting to see what's going to happen," Barrett said. "Whether it be these guys get probation or they actually get jail time, which I'm praying they get jail time. But who knows how that'll go."

Slager is representing Barrett in a civil case, but says he'll be with his client every step of the way as she closely monitors the criminal trial.