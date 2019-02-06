A Murfreesboro man was told the statute of limitations had passed, and he could not file charges against the neighbor he said sexually abused him as a child. Now, something's changed and charges have come down against Robert Tarkington in this case dating back more than 30 years.
"I never thought I'd actually talk about what occurred so long ago, much less see an arrest," said Scott Walker.
In 1988, Walker was only 11. That was when he said two years of sexual abuse began by a man in his Murfreesboro neighborhood.
"When you go through something like this, somebody stole the innocence from you as a kid," said Walker. "I remember so much of it and all of those negatives stand out in your life so much. I think this is probably true for anyone who's been through any child sex abuse or trauma as a child. It stunts the growth of the brain. Trauma does that. It can lead to addiction, depression, anxiety, all those things that you'll have the rest of your life unless you figure out how to deal with it properly."
Walker was 39 when he decided to file charges against that former neighbor, but the police report claimed the statute of limitations prevented that.
Tuesday, Robert Tarkington was charged with two counts of aggravated rape in Walker's case.
"I don't know that I've even let it sink in yet," Walker said. "I guess I feel like I won in some way. It's a lot of mixed emotions."
News4 reached out to the Rutherford County District Attorney's office but did not hear back by news time what changed that allowed the charges now.
For Walker, this day comes just months after his wife Angie was killed in a tornado in Christiana.
"It's like life has gone by in a blur and all these things are happening so quickly," he said. "It's hard to process any of it."
"You've got to have some type of closure that says to you, 'hey, this really did happen to you,'" Walker said.
Bond for Tarkington is set at $45,000. He is scheduled to appear in court on March 22.
