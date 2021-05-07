CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Being a military spouse, often in a new city, there becomes an importance to finding a place to belong.

Moms Kelli Berger and Sarah Talone understand that need.

That’s why they’re part of a community, called Stroller Strong Moms Clarksville – affectionately known as SLAM, or “Sweat Like a Mother.”

It was in this group, doing high intensity, boot camp style workouts that Kelli and Sarah met Kaitlyn Harris.

She was an equestrian, a Fort Campbell spouse and mom to a nine-month-old son.

“We both had been in the army and got out after we had our first babies, and joined SLAM,” Talone said.

“She was a great mom. We got to witness how much she loved her baby,” Berger said.

Wednesday morning, Kaitlyn was killed in a head on crash on Tiny Town Road near Peachers Mill.

She was only 21.

Clarksville Police are investigating what happened, and say charges are expected.

Today, two moms who understand how vital it is to belong to a community are offering help to Kaitlyn’s husband and young son.

“He doesn’t know what SLAM love is, but he’s about to learn,” Berger said. “We’re here for them in any way — maybe the quiet ways no one thinks about.”