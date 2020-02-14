HICKMAN COUNTY, TN (WSMV) – Four people have been charged in relation to a 2015 Hickman County homicide.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says TBI agents started investigating the homicide of Paul ‘JR’ Hayward, who was found shot to death on the side of Highway 230 in Hickman County on Dec. 27, 2015. Hayward’s car was found the next day at a bar in Columbia.
Over the course of the investigation, agents developed information indicating Hayward was the target in a planned armed robbery attempt. Agents later identified 21-year-old Lyndsey Barnes, 26-year-old Jamie Swarthout, 24-year-old Mustafa Slater and 30-year-old Tramell Sparkman.
The charges are as follows:
- Barnes: two counts of first degree murder, one count of attempted robbery, one count of aggravated kidnapping and one count of robbery conspiracy.
- Swarthout: two counts of first degree murder, one count of attempted robbery, one count of aggravated kidnapping and one count of robbery conspiracy.
- Slater: two counts of first degree murder, one count of attempted robbery, one count of aggravated kidnapping, one count of robbery conspiracy and one count of employment of a firearm during a dangerous felony.
- Sparkman: two counts of first degree murder, one count of attempted robbery, one count of aggravated kidnapping, one count of robbery conspiracy, one count of employment of a firearm during a dangerous felony and one count of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
Barnes is currently being held in the Hickman County Jail while Swarthout and Slater are being held in the Maury County Jail on unrelated charges.
Sparkman is currently being held in the Davidson County Jail on unrelated charges.
